Two Chiefs offensive linemen arrested, charged with marijuana possession in JoCo
Two Kansas City Chiefs offensive linemen were arrested in Johnson County on Thursday and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick, both second-year players with the Chiefs, posted $2,500 bond and were released from jail Friday. Each pleaded not guilty to his charge Friday afternoon; they will next appear in court on May 23.
Johnson County logs indicate both players were arrested at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, then booked into jail at 1:35 a.m. Friday. The two players are represented by attorney Ryan S. Ginie, who also was Chiefs player Justyn Ross’ lawyer last year when the receiver faced a domestic battery charge before he agreed to a diversion.
Chiefs spokesman Brad Gee said the team was aware of the charges against Morris and Godrick and had no further comment at this time.
Morris, the Chiefs’ third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is expected to compete with rookie Kingsley Suamataia for the team’s open left tackle position.
Godrick, meanwhile, is a member of the team through the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He hails from Nigeria.
The Star’s Ilana Arougheti contributed to this report.