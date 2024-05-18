Two Chiefs arrested in Kansas ahead of OTAs

The Kansas City Chiefs saw their offseason go from bad to worse on Friday night when two of their players were arrested in Kansas, reportedly on drug-related charges.

Harold R. Kuntz of FOX 4 Kansas City posted mugshots of offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick, who he said were arrested in Johnson County for possession of marijuana and THC.

The facts surrounding the case remain unclear, but for the Chiefs, this incident is one in a series of unfortunate events that may affect Kansas City’s ability to compete for a Super Bowl three-peat during the 2024 season.

Fresh off one of the best years in franchise history, the first offseason mishap involved second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice, who was a person of interest in a high-speed crash in Dallas, Texas.

Now, Morris and Godrick have found themselves in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons just before organized team activities kick off on Monday.

