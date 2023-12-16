Two changes to Bucs injury report ahead of Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shuffled around their injury report on Saturday ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The team first announced some bad news on Saturday — safety Ryan Neal was downgraded from doubtful to out, and he won’t be traveling with the team. As a result, safeties Kaevon Merriweather and Dee Delaney will get some playing time. Neal was injured during the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

On the flip side, the team delivered some better news when defensive lineman Vita Vea was upgraded from doubtful to questionable. This isn’t a guarantee that Vea will play, as he was ruled questionable before the team played the Falcons in Week 15 but was subsequently ruled inactive, but Vea’s presence would be a huge help against the Packers in a game that would go a long way in helping Tampa Bay secure a playoff spot.

With the new designations, the Bucs now have three players out — Neal, cornerback Carlton Davis and DL Will Gholston. Five players are now questionable with Vea’s upgrade — Vea, linebacker Devin White, longsnapper Zach Triner, cornerback Jamel Dean and wideout Chris Godwin.

