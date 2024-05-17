Two Cardinals UDFAs have more guaranteed money than their picks in Round 6, 7

Because of the Arizona Cardinals’ roster makeup and the fact they had 12 draft choices, only three rookie free agents were signed after the 2024 NFL draft.

With OTAs (voluntary organized team activities) beginning Monday, there are 91 players on the roster, including tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has an exemption as part of the NFL International Pathways Program.

The four unsigned draft picks — wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., defensive lineman Darius Robinson, running back Trey Benson and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson — count against the limit because all draft picks receive one-year tenders after being selected.

Many undrafted free agents receive minimal guaranteed money, although those that have multiple teams interested will end up with more dollars guaranteed than most sixth- and seventh-round picks, whose only guaranteed money is in the signing bonus.

Two of the Cardinals’ undrafted free agents received more guaranteed money than sixth-round pick, wide receiver Tejhaun Palmer, and seventh-rounder, cornerback Jaden Davis, who received signing bonuses of $185,228 and $112,096 respectively.

All rookie free agents sign three-year deals for minimum salaries of $795,000 in 2024; $960,000 in 2025; and $1.075 million in 2026 totaling $2.83 million.

The contract figures for the three players are:

WR Xavier Weaver, Colorado, 6-1, 180: Total $2.86 million, $255,000 guaranteed, $225,000 2024 salary guaranteed, $30,000 signing bonus.

DL Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 6-4, 312: Total $2.87 million, $215,000 guaranteed, $175,000 2024 salary guaranteed, $40,000 signing bonus.

LS Joe Shimko, North Carolina State, 6-0, 233: $2.835 million, $5,000 guaranteed, no salary guaranteed, $5,000 signing bonus.

