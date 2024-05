Two Calhoun basketball players sign with universities

May 13—Two Calhoun women's basketball players signed last Friday to continue their athletic careers.

Jade Colley will be joining the University of West Alabama's basketball team, while Kennedi Hawkins is headed to Alabama A&M University.

Hawkins averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game for the Warhawks this past season, and Colley averaged six points.