Two new Cabinet ministers face conflict of interest row over spouses’ jobs

Victoria Atkins is likely to be forced to recuse herself from key decisions on sugar and medicinal cannabis due to her husband’s links to the industries - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Two new Cabinet ministers are facing conflict of interest rows over their spouses’ jobs.

Victoria Atkins, the new Health Secretary, is likely to be forced to recuse herself from key decisions on sugar and medicinal cannabis due to her husband’s links to the industries.

Steve Barclay, now the Environment Secretary, is also facing questions over a possible conflict due to his wife’s senior position at Anglian Water, which has a history of releasing sewage into rivers.

Ms Atkins has said she will sit out on “departmental issues relating to outside interests”, which include her husband’s job as the boss of one of the world’s leading sugar companies.

However, it is unclear where she will draw the line, with pressure mounting on the new Cabinet minister to state exactly where she will steer clear of Government policy.

Her husband, Paul Kenward, is CEO of ABF Sugar, a group of businesses employing 30,000 people and operating 20 plants across nine countries.

It includes British Sugar, which grows non-psychoactive cannabis for medical uses in a massive glasshouse in Wissenden, Norfolk – reported in recent years to be the largest of its kind in Britain.

Mr Barclay’s wife, Karen Barclay, is head of major infrastructure planning and stakeholder engagement at Anglian Water.

Last year, the company was fined £2.65 million after allowing millions of litres of untreated sewage to flow into the sea.

The wife of the Environment Minister, Steve Barclay, holds a senior position at Anglian Water, which has a history of releasing sewage into rivers - Hollie Adams/Reuters

The Lib Dems told The Guardian they were concerned the link could create a “conflict of interest” given the Secretary of State is “charged with forcing the water companies to clean up their act”.

Both interests were already declared in the list of ministers’ interests. Ms Atkins recused herself from cannabis policy years ago when she was a minister in the Home Office and Mr Kenward was managing director of British Sugar.

It is likely she will have to take a back seat on any matters relating to the sugar tax, which her husband lobbied against in 2016.

There may also be a conflict over the Government’s obesity strategy. A campaign launched by ABF Sugar to “help inform and educate people about sugar” states that: “Current scientific evidence does not suggest that sugar directly causes conditions such as obesity or diabetes.”

The i newspaper reported that Ms Atkins will defer policy on obesity and medicinal cannabis to junior ministers.

Daisy Cooper, the Lib Dem deputy leader, told The Telegraph: “Serious questions remain about the new Health Secretary and a potential conflict of interests related to her family ties to the sugar industry.

“We need clarity about whether Victoria Atkins will recuse herself from related issues such as the Government’s plans to tackle obesity.

“The public deserve full transparency.”

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “As she has done in previous ministerial roles, the Secretary of State will recuse herself on departmental issues relating to outside interests, all of which have been declared to the House and under the ministerial code.”

On Mr Barclay’s connection to Anglian Water, a Government spokesman said: “All Defra ministers declare their interests in line with the ministerial code.

“There is an established regime in place for the declaration and management of interests held by ministers. This ensures that steps are taken to avoid or mitigate any potential or perceived conflicts of interest.”