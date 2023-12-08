Two Bulldogs make freshman All-SEC team

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson and left tackle Earnest Greene have made the All-SEC freshman team.

Wilson, a former five-star recruit, has excellent speed and helped boost the Bulldog defense after starting linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson suffered a broken forearm. Wilson recorded 13 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Surprisingly, Raylen Wilson’s teammate CJ Allen did not earn the nod as a All-SEC freshman pick. Allen, a true freshman who played more snaps than Raylen Wilson, put up better numbers. He has 35 tackles and a sack entering the Orange Bowl. Texas A&M’s Taurean York and Ole Miss’ Suntarine Perkins were the other two All-SEC freshman linebackers.

Left tackle Earnest Greene played in all 13 Georgia games this season. Greene, who missed his true freshman season with injuries, impressed as a freshman and should hold down his left tackle spot for the 2024 college football season.

Georgia football will have another talented incoming group of freshmen next season. The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire