Two Buffs make PFF list of highest-graded returning Pac-12 safeties

According to Pro Football Focus, the Colorado Buffaloes have a pair of dynamic safeties ready to contribute entering the 2023 season. PFF’s college football Twitter page revealed its top 10 highest-graded returning (as in non-rookies) safeties in the Pac-12 and two Buffs made the list.

Checking in at No. 8 was Rodrick Ward, who transferred to the Buffs from Southern Utah in May. Ward was a first-team All-WAC player last season and will be in the mix to get playing time next year.

At No. 6 was a player who has all the makings of a leader for the Buffaloes, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. After starring at Jackson State, Silmon-Craig made the transition to Colorado where it looks like he will get a lot of time in the secondary this season.

Both Ward and Silmon-Craig are making the jump from the FCS level, but if their grades can carry over, Colorado’s secondary will become that much deeper.

