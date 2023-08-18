Two Buffs named to 247Sports’ preseason True Freshman All-American Team

It’s no secret that new Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has brought in some head-turning talent this offseason, and national media outlets are taking notice of the players who are coming to Boulder.

On Thursday, 247Sports released its annual preseason True Freshman All-American Team and two Buffaloes made the cut: running back Dylan Edwards and five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.

Edwards, a four-star recruit out of Derby, Kansas, is listed on CU’s roster as an all-purpose back, which is a perfect place for him to be as he will be all over the field getting carries, catching passes and being a valuable weapon in the return game.

As for McClain, the Buffs are hoping that the Lakeland, Florida product can develop into a lockdown corner opposite Travis Hunter, CU’s other five-star stud. Earlier this week, Sanders told the media that McClain is coming along “slowly but surely.”

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire