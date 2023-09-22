Two Buffs make 247Sports’ early-season ranking of the Pac-12’s top WRs

Entering the 2023 college football season, the Pac-12 Conference was often talked about as having the most loaded group of quarterbacks in the entire country. Through the first chunk of the year, that argument remains true, but the conference’s wide receivers have also been dazzling for the likely soon-to-be-extinct Pac-12.

There are so many talented wide receivers in the Pac-12, and the Colorado Buffaloes, Washington Huskies and USC Trojans boast arguably the most impressive groups.

Blake Brockermeyer of 247Sports recently ranked the top 10 wide receivers in the Pac-12 Conference and a pair of CU Buffs made his list. Here’s where everyone stood:

JACOB COWING, ARIZONA

Zac BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Cowing took over once Dorian Singer left for USC, and he has 20 catches for 153 yards with three scores through three games.

LINCOLN VICTOR, WASHINGTON STATE

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars are fighting to remain in the Pac-12 (or Pac-2) and their being ranked in the AP Poll definitely helps. Lincoln Victor has emerged as Cam Ward’s favorite weapon, catching 24 balls for 342 yards with three scores so far in the early part of the campaign.

JA'LYNN POLK, WASHINGTON

Syndication: Lansing State Journal

Washington has a ton of weapons in its offense, and Polk has 13 catches for 300 yards and a pair of scores. But he also has to compete with a couple of other Huskies on this list.

TAHJ WASHINGTON, USC

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Singer, Duce Robinson, MarShawn Lloyd. No, it’s Tahj Washington who has emerged as one of the favorites for Caleb Williams in a surprise to many (not a surprise if you watched USC last year). Washington has just nine catches for 233 yards and three scores but is averaging an unbelievable 26 yards per catch.

TROY FRANKLIN, OREGON

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Franklin is a nightmare for opposing defenses and Bo Nix loves to throw the ball his way. Franklin has 17 grabs for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

JALEN MCMILLAN, WASHINGTON

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen McMillan is the second-best WR at Washington. He has 20 catches for 315 yards and three scores.

XAVIER WEAVER, COLORADO

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier Weaver is one of two USF transfers now playing for the Buffs, and his relationship with Shedeur Sanders has produced some big plays. Weaver has 25 catches for 386 yards and two touchdowns. He even received some Heisman buzz from Fox Sports.

TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Hunter has been the talk of the nation. The two-way star is getting it done on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, an injury will sideline him for a few weeks at least, but he has 16 catches for 213 yards.

TETAIROA MCMILLAN, ARIZONA

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The other McMillan on this list has 17 catches for 315 yards and three scores while becoming the go-to target for Jayden de Laura.

ROME ODUNZE, WASHINGTON

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Is this a surprise? Odunze entered the year as the best WR in the Pac-12, and he leads the conference in yards (419) and yards per game (139.7). Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has a plethora of talented receivers on his side.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire