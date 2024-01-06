Two Bucs staffers listed among potential future GMs by Sports Illustrated

In a business as large as the National Football League, change is inevitable. Whether it be at the player-level or in the front office, the NFL world is constantly undergoing transition. Those who are the best at their jobs are the ones who can seamlessly adapt to that change.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one of the more impressive front offices in the NFL. Led by general manager Jason Licht, Tampa Bay’s front office made headlines in 2020 and secured perhaps the biggest free agency addition in NFL history in seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The work done by Bucs front office has garnered respect amongst the rest of the NFL as they near their fourth consecutive playoff appearance. The performances by a few staffers in particular have put themselves in contention for future GM positions.

Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer compiled a list of 29 front office staffers who he believes are “Hot Names to Watch as Future NFL GMs.” The list included two Bucs assistant GMs, John Spytek and Mike Greenberg.

Here’s what Breer wrote about each of Tampa Bay’s staffers:

[Greenberg] came up on the cap side, but he has done more crossing over as he closes out his 14th season with the Tampa organization. For years, the Bucs had the NFL’s cleanest cap, and Greenberg was able to help them pivot to a win-now model during Tom Brady’s three years. But this year came with a big reset of the cap. Greenberg also brings experience working in the league office, which will appeal to some owners. [Spytek] would be there with Borgonzi, Hortiz, McClay and Peters on the highest of this list. Spytek is another experienced evaluator who has worked for the league’s best organizations. His first full-time job in the league was for the Eagles. He then was hired by Mike Holmgren and the late Tom Heckert in Cleveland, and spent three years (and won a Super Bowl) with Elway in Denver. In Tampa he’s been alongside Jason Licht in building a championship roster, and luring his former college teammate Tom Brady to Florida.

It isn’t rumored that either Bucs assistant GM is looking for a position outside of Tampa Bay. However, this isn’t the first time there have been reports about each contending for a head GM position.

Spytek was interviewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in May 2022 for a GM position, and Greenberg has been rumored to be in the mix of different GM positions before he was promoted to assistant GM by the Bucs in 2021.

