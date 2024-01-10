Two Bucs players make PFF’s 2023 All-Pro team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playoff-bound, and while it was a team effort, a certain few were huge contributors in the 2023 season.

Pro Football Focus released their All-Pro list for the 2023 season, and it included two Bucs players — both as First-Team All-Pros. PFF’s list included safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and kicker Chase McLaughlin for the first team. Both McLaughlin and Winfield Jr. were both on PFF’s midseason All-Pro team, though Winfield Jr. made the second team at that point of the year.

The season Winfield Jr. has had needs no explanation. He’s netted six sacks, six forced fumbles and three interceptions this year, making him an absolutely dominant player on all sides of the football. He was notably snubbed from the Pro Bowl, but he’d surely rather have an AP All-Pro nod — this is perhaps good fortune for things to come in that regard. Winfield Jr. was one of two PFF first-team All-Pros, sharing the honor with Falcons safety Jessie Bates.

McLaughlin, meanwhile, just had the best kicking season in franchise history. He went 29-for-31 on the year, with his only two misses coming as blocks. His season-long distance was 57 yards, and he hit that distance three times over the course of the year.

