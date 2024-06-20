Two of the Bucs basketball recruits come in with a winning mentality

Johnson City, TN — With 5 new ETSU Buccaneers signed for this year’s recruiting class you might need a program to figure out who’s-who under 2nd year head coach brooks savage.

News Channel 11 Sports has told you for months who was coming, but now they’re on campus and this week helping with the Savage basketball camp on the ETSU campus led by the big man 7-foot Davion Bradford who played at Wake Forest and Kansas State and the kid they call “Bugs Bunny” John Buggs III a graduate of North Texas the Bucs are confident they have brought in players who understand what is expected

“Winning. I mean, just kind of building that culture in here in Johnson City and bringing into the school and stuff like that and everything. I just want to most definitely win.”

“What I bring to this team is the ability to shoot the ball from outside really deep, and then just my energy, my passion on the defensive end, just I bring a lot of I’m kind of fun to watch just because of the energy I bring. I engage with the crowd and all of that type of stuff. So that’s what I’m looking forward to. Yeah, get Freedom Hall Rockin.”

Also joining the returning Buccaneers include other signees Brandon Crawford, Curt Lewis, and Roosevelt Wheeler

