Two Browns players find themselves on PFF’s most to prove in 2024 list

There are some lofty expectations for the Cleveland Browns after they won 11 games and made the playoffs in 2023. The roster, top to bottom, is one of the best in the league, with talent everywhere you look on both sides of the ball. One publication wonders, however, if quarterback Deshaun Watson and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. can rise to the occasion.

However, the team will need to answer some questions and fill some key positions to reach its ultimate goal. PFF recently posted a list asking which player has the most to prove in 2024, and Watson and Wills Jr. were on that list.

Those two being on that list make a ton of sense to me, and Watson could benefit a lot from Wills becoming the player the team thought he would be when he was drafted 10th overall.

Talking about the need for Watson to return to form is exhausting at this point, but that doesn’t make it any less true. If the Browns are to reach their ultimate goal of making a Super Bowl run, these two players definitely need to step up.

