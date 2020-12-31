The COVID-19 situation is getting worse in Cleveland.

The Browns had two more players test positive today and have closed their facility while contact tracing goes on.

“The Cleveland Browns were informed of two additional positive COVID-19 test results among our players this morning,” the Browns said in a statement. “The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts. The team will continue to work remotely this morning while following the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols as the health and safety of our team, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

These two positive tests are the latest in a string of positive tests on the Browns’ roster. Cleveland also had to play last week without most of its wide receivers, who were classified as high-risk close contacts to one player who tested positive.

The Browns have the biggest game in recent franchise history on Sunday, with a win over the Steelers guaranteeing them a playoff berth. They may not be at full strength.

Two Browns players test positive, facility closed during contact tracing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk