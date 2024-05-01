Two Browns’ 2024 NFL draft picks identified as top picks

With the 2024 NFL draft in the rearview, we are starting to see more grades, fits, and more come out. The Cleveland Browns had two picks named in ESPN’s new top fits, picks, and sleepers article by ESPN’s Matt Miller.

Rankings his top-100 picks in the draft, the Browns checked in with the No. 66 pick in the article, highlighting the selection of South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden. Falling 167th on his board, the Browns got Harden for the cost of pick No. 227.

Here is what Miller had to say:

“Smart teams take fliers late in the draft on high-end potential, and that’s what Harden brings out of South Dakota. The 5-foot-11 cornerback likely fell in the draft after a 4.5-second time in the 40-yard dash, but his instincts and timing in coverage are eye-opening. He’s a sleeper worth watching as a future third or fourth corner.”

The second and final pick to make an appearance on Miller’s list was their first pick in Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. Miller ranked the Browns’ 54th overall pick as his 80th favorite pick of the weekend:

“The Browns needed to land an impact 3-technique early in the draft, and without a first-round selection, Hall was a smart choice on Day 2. A first-step maven with the quickness to shoot past interior blockers, he will slot into the defensive line’s starting four very quickly.”

As the Browns look to stay competitive and get younger at the same time, they will rely on both Hall and Harden to make an impact on their future.

