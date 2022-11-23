Two broken hands? That's not enough to slow Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Tommy Eichenberg is a man of few words, so it’s not surprising the Ohio State linebacker was less than expansive in talking about his injured hands.

Asked if both are broken, as defensive lineman Zach Harrison said they were after the Maryland game, Eichenberg replied, “I’m not sure. They feel good, though.”

That’s likely mind over fracture because Eichenberg’s toughness is unquestioned.

“Tommy's as tough as they come, as tough as any player I've been around,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “He epitomizes what we want to be as a defense and I think as a program because nothing's nothing is going to stop him. No matter what the circumstances of the injury, he's going to show up.”

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg tackles Indiana running back Shaun Shivers.

Tommy Eichenberg refuses to sit out Ohio State football vs. Michigan game

Eichenberg has no intention of missing Saturday’s game against Michigan.

“It would take me a lot to stop me from playing, especially with this team, this defense,” he said. “I’d say everyone who’s still playing football right now is battling different things. Everyone has pain every time they step on the field.”

The discomfort hasn’t noticeably affected his play. In last week’s 43-30 win over Maryland, Eichenberg had 13 tackles, 10 solo. He said the injury has forced him to be even more fundamentally sound as he tackles.

“You’ve got to use your body,” he said. “You’ve got to use everything you can.”

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg tackles Northwestern running back Evan Hull.

Like his teammates, Eichenberg is driven by the painful memory of last year’s 42-27 loss to Michigan. It was a bad day for the defense. Eichenberg, who had five tackles, was unhappy with his performance in that game.

“I didn’t play well, that’s for sure,” he said. “I definitely did not play up to the standard of how I should play. I’ve been trying to play better ever since.”

That game proved to be a turning point for Eichenberg. He had 17 tackles in Ohio State’s Rose Bowl victory against Utah and is an All-American candidate this year. Eichenberg leads Ohio State with 105 tackles and is considered the leader of the defense.

He credits Knowles in part for his and the defense’s success.

“He’s helped a lot,” Eichenberg said. “He’s a great teacher and tries to put us in the best position to succeed so we just have got to do our job.”

Eichenberg on playing Michigan at Ohio Stadium: 'It’s been a long time coming, so I’m excited.'

Eichenberg is a fourth-year junior, but he has never played Michigan at Ohio Stadium. The 2020 game was canceled because of a COVID outbreak among the Wolverines.

“It’s been a long time coming, so I’m excited,” he said.

Two broken hands sure aren't enough to stop him.

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrate a stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half of Saturday's game in Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

