On two Boston rivals targeting former Celtics guard Marcus Smart via trade

Could former Boston Celtics veteran floor general Marcus Smart be on the move soon yet again? According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Flower Mound native is a trade target ahead of the league’s 2024 trade deadline.

But what we are also hearing ahead of the Feb. 8 moratorium on swapping players comes into effect for the season is that the Grizzlies are not interested in dealing away Smart any time soon. The Oklahoma State alum is set to return to TD Garden for the first time as a member of the Griz’ roster this coming Sunday. While he won’t be playing due to an injury, at least it doesn’t seem likely he will be dealt before then.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics! podcast took a closer look at these pre-deadline rumbles.

Check out the clip above to hear what they had to say.

