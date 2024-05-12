'Two bonus points are massive' for Glasgow - Bhatti

Glasgow Warriors prop Jamie Bhatti spoke to the club's media after their 40-34 loss against Bulls in the United Rugby Championship:

"Two bonus points are massive. To come here and get two points is huge, in the toughest conditions we've probably played in.

"In the second half, we brought it back and played our game and our shape. We cut them open and scored a good few tries.

"We're all pretty happy with two points, we would've loved to win obviously but two points is huge."