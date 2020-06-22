Two Black Liberty football players seek transfer due to 'racial insensitivity' of school leadership

Two Black football players announced on Monday that they are seeking to transfer from Liberty University due to racism issues with the school’s leadership.

Tayvion Land, a freshman cornerback, posted his announcement first, asking people to respect his decision.

PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION‼️ pic.twitter.com/Ljti2CJOWb — Tayvion Land (@LandTayvion) June 22, 2020

“My short time spent with the athletic department and most professors at Liberty University was much appreciated as it helped me improve my skills, gain new experiences, and meet a diverse group of friends. Unfortunately, due to the racial insensitivity displayed by leadership at Liberty University, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer be a student-athlete at Liberty University. I pray that I am able to be provided with an opportunity at a new school that respects my culture and provides a comfortable environment.”

Tre Clark, a sophomore defensive end, posted his announcement 10 minutes later.

*Announcement* I have entered my name into the transfer portal I will no longer be attending Liberty University please respect my decision ✊🏿. pic.twitter.com/HmsHD7DeRJ — Kei’Trel (Tre) Clark™️ (@_treclark) June 22, 2020

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and I will no longer be attending Liberty University. This decision has been well thought out and prayed on. This decision is simply bigger than football or the program. The program, staff, and teammates were a complete blessing to my live. Over this year I have developed relationships that I will forever cherish and bonds that will not be broken. However, due to the cultural incompetence within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics. So therefore I had to do what I felt like was right in my heart and I pray that you support me and pray for me as I find a new home to further my education and football career. Thank you!”

Neither Clark or Land mentioned any specific incident that caused them to enter the transfer portal, but they both placed the blame squarely on Liberty’s leadership. Land said that his transfer was caused by “racial insensitivity” displayed by Liberty’s leadership, while Clark cited “cultural incompetence within multiple levels of leadership.” The school’s president is Jerry Falwell Jr., son of pastor and Liberty founder Jerry Falwell.

Clark and Land aren’t the first Liberty athletes to seek a transfer due to racial issues with the school’s leadership. Asia Todd, who plays for Liberty’s women’s basketball team, announced on June 10 that she would be entering the transfer portal due to “racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture.”

Liberty, an evangelical Christian university located in Lynchburg, Virginia, has only been a full FBS Division I member for one season. It went 8-5 in 2019 under former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, winning the Cure Bowl against Georgia Southern.

