These two birdie bombs earned Mac Hughes an extra 210K at Travelers

He didn't factor in the finish, but he sure did finish in style.

Playing in the afternoon's second-to-last group alongside runner-up Kevin Streelman, Mac Hughes poured in a pair of birdie bombs late Sunday to vault himself into a backdoor tie for third at the Travelers Championship with a final-round 67.

Just one under on his day through 16 holes, Hughes re-emerged from an hour-long weather delay to birdie 17, holing this wild left-to-righter from 48 feet:

After missing the green to the left at the home hole, he ended his round with this putt from the apron from 44 feet:

17th hole: 4️⃣8️⃣ feet

18th hole: 4️⃣4️⃣ feet



An unbelievable finish for @MacHughesGolf. 😳 pic.twitter.com/nLudHesNXV





— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 28, 2020

A pair of routine two-putts would have left Hughes in a six-way tie for sixth at 15 under, with Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Patton Kizzire, Scott Stallings and Bryson DeChambeau.

Instead, he locked up a tie for third with Will Gordon at 17 under.

The difference between the respective finishes ($225,700 vs. $436,600): $210,900.

While it's all found money for Hughes, Gordon lost out on $74,000 and 37.5 FedExCup points.