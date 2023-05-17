Two Bills outings among 10 ‘must-see games’ in 2023

The Buffalo Bills have one of the most exciting schedules awaiting them in 2023 according to CBS Sports.

Naming 10 “must-see games” for the upcoming season, CBS Sports highlighted two games involving the Bills. In addition, the pair of contests rank second and third on the list.

At the No. 3 spot is Buffalo’s season opener: A Monday Night Football visit to the New York Jets. Following that one up is the biggest revenge game of the season for the Bills: Their Week 9 matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The only game that CBS Sports held in higher regard was one that’s understandable as well: The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, which will be a Super Bowl rematch.

The breakdown on both Bills games can be found below:

3. Bills at Jets (Week 1)

Monday, Sept. 11 | 8:15 p.m. ET Chiefs-Jets may give Aaron Rodgers the better opponent, but there’s just no denying the anticipation of this one, his very first time sporting Gang Green colors in a real game. What better way for Rodgers to debut outside of Green Bay than in front of his new home crowd, against a tough division opponent on Monday night? 2. Bills at Bengals (Week 9)

Sunday, Nov. 5 | 8:20 p.m. ET Yes, they’ve already played each other since last year’s infamous Week 17 contest, when Damar Hamlin’s health took precedence. And yes, it was kind of a stinker, the Bills stumbling to a 27-10 playoff loss. But these are still two of the NFL’s best teams with two of the best QBs: Josh Allen against Joe Burrow is always good TV, even without the emotional background here.

