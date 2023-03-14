Two Big Ten teams remain in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After falling to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the Wisconsin Badgers remained soundly outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Sunday afternoon.

Northwestern dropped from its spot at No. 25 to unranked after the Wildcats were upset by Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal. The Nittany Lions also surprised Indiana in the semifinal, which caused the Hoosiers to fall from No. 17 to No. 19 in the latest poll.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll top 10 for this week is Virginia(10), Gonzaga(9), Arizona(8), Texas(7), UCLA(6), Kansas(5), Marquette(4), Purdue(3), Alabama(2) and Houston(1).

While the NCAA Tournament will be underway on Thursday, the Wisconsin Badgers will return to action against Bradley in the NIT on Tuesday night.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire