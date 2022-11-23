Two Big Ten teams named in ESPN’s latest bowl game projections

ESPN’s latest bowl projections have the Florida Gators playing two different Big Ten teams in two different bowl games. Mark Schlabach is projecting the Orange and Blue to play the Illinois Fighting Illini in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Kyle Bonagura has the Gators playing the Iowa Hawkeyes in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The TransPerfect Music City bowl is currently scheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Nashville, Tennessee, with kickoff scheduled for noon p.m. EST on ABC Sports.

Formerly known as the Outback Bowl, the Reliaquest Bowl is currently scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, with kickoff set for noon EST on ESPN2.

Illinois is coming off a 19-17 loss to Michigan, bringing their record to 7-4. After a 7-1 start, the Illini have dropped three straight games and now need some help in order to win the division and make the Big Ten Championship Game. They take on Northwestern Saturday in their final game of the regular season.

Iowa is coming off a 13-10 win over Minnesota, their fourth straight win. Now sitting at 7-4, the Hawkeyes have the inside track to the division title. If they beat Nebraska on Friday, they will play the winner of Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Florida lost to Vanderbilt last week, dropping them to 6-5 with all five of their losses coming in conference play. They will head to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in a special Black Friday version of the Sunshine State Showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on ABC Sports.

Related

Two Gators projected to sit during bowl season by 247Sports Florida's top defensive commit visiting this fellow SEC school This blue-chip Gators commit to play in prestigious Polynesian Bowl EA Sports delays NCAA football title until 2024 SEC editors lay out their picks for the final week of the season

List

Dooley's Dozen: What every Gators fan needs to know about Florida State

Story continues

List

Gators drop in ESPN's Week 12 FPI update after being upset by Vanderbilt

List

Florida loses all support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following loss to Vanderbilt

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire