Two Big Ten teams move up in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

After a disappointing double-overtime loss to Michigan State, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 3-4 and did not make this week’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Even though Wisconsin lost several other Big Ten teams moved up in the latest poll. Michigan and Ohio State both moved up one spot after Alabama‘s upset loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, while Penn State dropped six spots to No. 16 after getting blown out by the Wolverines.

The USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 10 for this week includes UCLA(10), Oregon(9), Texas Christian(8), Mississippi(7), Alabama(6), Clemson(5), Tennessee(4), Michigan(3), Ohio State(2) and Georgia(1).

It will be interesting to see if a Big Ten West team can crack the poll in the coming weeks, as both Illinois and Purdue have had tremendous starts to the season.

