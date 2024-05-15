Two Big Ten teams on Joel Klatt’s top 5 toughest places to play in college football

The Big Ten is one of the toughest conferences in college football, with some of the toughest environments in college football.

FoxSports football analyst Joel Klatt ranked his top five home-field advantages in college football. Two programs from the Big Ten made the list.

Klatt ranks Penn State as the second-toughest environment in college football and Oregon as No. 4 on the list. Oregon joins the Big Ten this year along with UCLA, USC and Washington.

LSU is the top-ranked home-field advantage in college football according to Klatt.

“Penn State, that white environment in a big game, it’s really tough to beat,” Klatt said on his podcast. “There’s only one thing that beats it and that’s LSU at night.”

Since entering the Big Ten in 2014, Rutgers has yet to win at Penn State.

As for Oregon, Klatt called Autzen Stadium one of the most underrated home-field advantages.

Rutgers does not play against Oregon this fall.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire