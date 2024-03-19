Two big draft analysts say this prospect should replace Trevor Penning

It’s always interesting when mock drafts are in agreement and a consensus starts to build — even unpredictable teams like the New Orleans Saints can tip their hand during the lengthy process leading up the annual NFL draft. And when major media outlets are linking the Saints to the same prospect ahead of the 2024 draft, it’s time to sit up and pay attention.

Both ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, two of the longest-tenured draft analysts around, have the Saints targeting a replacement for Trevor Penning. The third-year left tackle hasn’t shown much through his first two seasons, having lost his rookie year to injuries before being benched just six games into his sophomore campaign. He’s flirting with bust status.

And both Kiper and Jeremiah have the same player in mind to upgrade that left tackle spot: Olumuyiwa Fashanu from Penn State. Here’s what Kiper had to say of the situation:

As I mentioned last month, the Saints have seen 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning struggle for two seasons; how much longer will they trot him out there at left tackle? In a deep and talented tackle class, they could upgrade in Round 1. Fashanu, who only turned 21 in December, has fantastic movement traits as both a pass- and run-blocker. At 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, he looks like he could play tight end. He started 21 games on the left side in college. New Orleans might also be in the market for a wideout to pair with Chris Olave, who has put up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) and Xavier Worthy (Texas) are the next receivers up in my rankings.

Jeremiah was more succinct, writing that “2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning has not worked out for the Saints. Fashanu is the new solution at left tackle.”

The Saints have expressed optimism that Penning can still develop into a starting-quality left tackle under the team’s new offensive coaching staff. But if Fashanu is the highest-rated player available when they’re on the clock, they shouldn’t hesitate to draft him. Penning can move to the right side and back up Ryan Ramczyk (who might be out of football in the next year or two, depending on how well his bad knee holds up) or learn a new position at left guard and compete to start there. Fashanu is the real deal, and the Saints would be lucky to have him.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire