Two Big 12 head coaches make ESPN’s early 2024 hot seat watch

In today’s age of college football, even the foremost head coaches have little job security.

While Deion Sanders’ job at Colorado appears safe for now, two other Big 12 head coaches are at high risk of being fired, according to ESPN’s early 2024 hot seat watch (subscription required). Senior college football writer Adam Rittenberg put Baylor’s Dave Aranda firmly on the hot seat and tabbed BYU’s Kalani Sitake as someone to “keep an eye on.”

Baylor, which comes to Folsom Field for CU’s Big 12 opener on Sept. 21, went 3-9 last season in Aranda’s fourth year at the helm. Following an impressive 12-win campaign in 2021, the Bears have quickly declined and must begin next season strong to keep Aranda in Waco.

In Sitake’s eight seasons at BYU, the Cougars have played in six bowl games, including five straight from 2018-22. However, BYU won only two Big 12 games this past season and finished one victory shy of a bowl berth.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire