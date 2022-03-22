Two of the best players on Missouri Tigers men’s basketball roster enter transfer portal

Two of the Missouri Tigers’ best players will explore transfer options following the hire of new men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates.

Forward Trevon Brazile and guard Javon Pickett both entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. The news was first reported by Verbal Commits and later confirmed by multiple sources to The Star. Brazile is also considering testing the NBA Draft this offseason but could also return to Mizzou, according to those sources.

Keeping Brazile on the roster was seen as a top priority for whoever took over as coach. The Springfield, Missouri, native impressed in his freshman season with averages of 6.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He increased those numbers to 12.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over the last five games. With eye-popping athleticism, a huge wingspan and quite the vertical leap, Brazile was the clearly best prospect on the roster.

Pickett had the best year of his career as a senior this past season. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 year, but said after the season that he hadn’t decided whether he wanted to come back.

There is likely to be more roster turnover beyond Brazile and Pickett. More Missouri players are expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.