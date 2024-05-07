Two baseball teams claim bi-district titles

May 6—Godley and Rio Vista baseball teams claimed bi-district titles over the weekend and are advancing to the area round.

The Godley Wildcats walked away with a 5-2 victory over the Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles on Friday, earning their third straight win. This is their third bi-district title in a row.

Owen Arambaru looked comfortable as he tossed four innings while giving up just one earned (and one unearned) run off three hits.

On the hitting side, the team relied heavily on Parker Wolinski, who went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and an RBI. The team also got some help courtesy of Lucas Ponce, who scored two runs while going 3-for-4.

They won game 1 1-0 on Thursday. Godley has won seven of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-8-2 record this season.

Moving on to the area level, the Wildcats will face Anna in a second-round series at Plano East Senior High School. The first contest will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by a second matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A third game, if necessary, will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, the Rio Vista Eagles came out on top against the Mart Panthers by a score of 4-1. It was the Eagles' seventh win in a row.

Kaiden Scott was excellent, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Bradley Hietzman, who is a right-hand pitcher and plays third base, was selected as Player of the Game.

Rio Vista has won nine of their last 10 matchups, sending their record to 18-8 this season.

On Thursday Rio Vista's pitcher stepped up to hand the Mart Panthers a 12-0 shutout. Ashton Huey scored three runs and stole three bases while getting on base in all three of his plate appearances. Slate Campbell was another key contributor, scoring two runs and stealing two bases while going 3-for-3.

Rio Vista will now face Crawford in the area round. The Pirates have a 22-4 record. The series begins Saturday.

The Cleburne Yellow Jackets lost their chance at a playoff run when they lost to Argyle 2-1 in game 2 on Friday. On Thursday they lost 5-1. Both games were at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Alvarado's playoff run ended when they lost their bi-district series against Benbrook. On Thursday they lost 4-7 and Friday they lost 0-3.

The Grandview Zebras fell just short of the playoffs when they lost to the Malakoff Tigers by a score of 3-1 on Friday. Grandview's loss dropped their record down to 12-12-1.