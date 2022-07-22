Two Badgers RBs Named to the Doak Walker Watch List

On Wednesday, the 2022 Doak Walker Award Watch List, given annually to the nation’s top running back, included two Wisconsin Badgers Rbs.

Both sophomore Braelon Allen and senior Chez Mellusi were each selected for the prestigious preseason watch list.

Allen, a Fond du Lac, Wisconsin native, was a Freshman All-American and second-team All-Big Ten member after amassing 1,268 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns last season on 6.8 YPC.

The 6-foot-2, 238-pound RB became just the fourth UW true freshman RB to eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing plateau, joining Ron Dayne, Jonathan Taylor, and James White.

As for Mellusi, In nine games, the 5-foot-11, 210-pound RB carried the ball 173 times for 815 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught an additional seven passes for 66 yards.

He opened 2021 as Wisconsin’s starting RB before suffering a non-contact knee injury in November against Rutgers – forcing him to miss the remainder of the season.

If both players are healthy, UW could realistically have two 1,000-yard rushers in 2022.

