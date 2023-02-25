Two Badgers ranked in top 40 NFL Draft prospects by Fox Sports

Both offensive lineman Joe Tippmann and nose tackle Keeanu Benton were ranked highly in expert Rob Rang’s (Fox Sports) 2023 NFL Draft rankings that came out earlier this month.

Joe Tippmann came in at 26th overall and has been climbing the draft boards recently and has been ranked within the top 30 for multiple different outlets over the last couple months. His 6-foot-6, 315 pound frame is expected to transition well to the league.

Keeanu Benton came in not too far behind his teammate, being ranked 33rd overall in the draft. Benton just wrapped up a four-year career with the Badgers and impressed at the Senior Bowl, likely increasing his stock as a result.

Both of the athletes were invited to the 2023 NFL Draft combine in a few weeks in Indianapolis where they will also be joined by teammate and fellow prospect linebacker/edge Nick Herbig.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire