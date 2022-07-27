Two Badgers Ranked in PFF’s 50 Best Players in the NFL

This past week, Pro Football Focus released a list ranking the top 50 players in the NFL right now.

The University of Wisconsin was one of just eight programs that featured more than one player in PFF’s top 50. T.J. Watt and Jonathan Taylor, two of the league’s brightest stars, represented UW, who came in at No. 7 and No. 21, respectively.

Watt, a former first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, won the NFL’s AP Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 after tying Michael Strahan’s single-season sack record (22.5).

Taylor, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Year at the 101 awards this past season after totaling 2,171 yards from scrimmage and finding paydirt 20 times. He also posted a league-leading 23 runs of 15 or more yards.

