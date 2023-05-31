Two Auburn football signees still working towards joining the program

Summer practice is not far away and the Auburn Tigers are getting ready to begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Two newcomers to the program are still working to qualify to join the program. These players are Quientrail Jamison-Travis and Daquayvious Sorey according to a report by Richard Silva of the Montgomery Advertiser.

Jamison-Travis is a three-star junior college transfer defensive lineman from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Sorey is a three-star wide receiver from Chipley, Florida. Both players have signed their respective letters of intent.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Freeze commented on the situation at an AMBUSH event in LaGrange, Georgia on May 17. According to Freeze, both players are still working on the things that would make them qualifiers.

“I feel good about one of them,” Freeze said. “The other, truthfully, I have a hard time knowing what to feel, really.”

Time will tell if Jamison-Travis and Sorey are able to be a part of the team this season.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielJLocke

More Recruiting!

Auburn listed among teams with the most blue-chip commits so far in the 2024 recruiting cycle Four-star defensive lineman LJ McCray sets official visit to Auburn Three-Star defensive lineman Sean Sevillano lists Auburn among finalists

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire