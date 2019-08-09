Take Two: Is it Auburn and everyone else for Phillip Webb?

Mgzjtv6r6n2iaedinwjh

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

Phillip Webb is one of the best linebackers in the 2020 class and he proved it again this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.

The four-star from Buford (Ga.) Lanier had an excellent showing in Atlanta, showing off his length and his athleticism and his versatility. His ability to play either inside or outside linebacker could set him apart in this class.

Webb could climb up the rankings charts during his senior season because he’s such a special prospect and his recruitment is taking more shape.

It has been believed for a long time that Auburn is the team to beat for him, but other programs - especially after the summer he had - will not be giving up.

Alabama is making a serious move for him and the Crimson Tide are always going to be involved until the very end with players they want. Clemson is also involved and the Tigers can basically go anywhere to get anybody. LSU is another school to watch.

Can Auburn hold off those programs and land Webb, or will he disappoint the Tigers and head elsewhere?

FIRST TAKE: JEFFREY LEE, AUBURNSPORTS.COM

“There’s a lot to like about Webb. It’s actually hard to find one thing to dislike. He has size. He has speed. He’s long and rangy. He can play inside linebacker. He can play outside linebacker. He can rush the passer. And it’s that versatility, along with his play-making abilities, that have made him a top priority for several top programs.

“Auburn has long been believed to be the frontrunner, and I still believe that to be true. His relationship with Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams, his familiarity with Auburn’s campus and the attention Auburn has shown him are some of the reasons why. Alabama could be the Tigers’ toughest competition, and LSU and Clemson are in there as well. But for now, it appears Auburn continues to hold on to the top spot and it could be tough to change that.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM

