Two Auburn defenders named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive All-Riser Team

Auburn’s defense has not had the season it was hoping for but Owen Pappoe and Nehemiah Pritchett have had strong first halves of the season and were named to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Midseason defensive All-Riser Team.

Pappoe has started every game for Auburn at linebacker and leads the team with 57 tackles. The senior has also forced two fumbles, broken up a pass, and registered one quarterback hurry.

Pritchett has made 18 tackles and broken up three passes.

The team, which was announced Friday by Jim Nagy, consists of five defensive backs, four defensive linemen, and two linebackers. According to Nagy, each player has risen two or more rounds on their draft board compared to where they started this season.

