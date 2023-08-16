Two Auburn commits are prime candidates to win Alabama’s Mr. Football in 2023

Auburn has found early success by locking in several of the state of Alabama’s top recruits for the 2024 cycle.

In the latest update from 247Sports, three of the state’s top 10 recruits, and nine of the top 25, are committed to Auburn. Two of those prized commits are considered to be candidates for the state of Alabama’s top award heading into the 2023 season.

Ben Thomas of AL.com recently revealed his top 20 candidates to win Mr. Football for the state of Alabama this season, and two of Auburn’s 2024 commits are in consideration for the postseason award.

The first Auburn commit mentioned is four-star running back J'Marion Burnette. Burnette is the state’s No. 14 prospect and is poised to have another great season for Andalusia High School.

As a junior, he rushed for 1,473 yards and 17 TDs on 187 carries in just 11 games. He missed Andalusia’s state semifinal and state championship game after suffering a concussion in the quarterfinals. A healthy Burnette should pile up huge rushing statistics again.

Next up is the Tigers’ top commit for the cycle, five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson. Thompson flipped his commitment from Alabama to Auburn during Big Cat Weekend in July and looks to finish his high school career in a big way as a two-way player for Clay-Chalkville.

A first-team Class 7A All-State receiver as a junior a year ago, Thompson caught 87 passes for 1,059 yards and 9 TDs for the Region 1 champions. He also had a pair of interceptions on defense and could play more on that side of the ball as a senior.

Although not committed, Auburn target Alvin Henderson is also in the mix to win the award. Henderson is a four-star running back for the 2025 class and is the No. 10 player at his position. Last season at Elba, he rushed for over 200 yards per game.

Historically, ten winners of Alabama’s Mr. Football award have signed with Auburn. Bo Nix was the last Auburn signee to with the award, doing so in 2019. Kerryon Johnson, Cadillac Williams, Demarco McNeil, and brandon cox are other notable Auburn players to win the award.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire