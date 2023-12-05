Two Arkansas players earn All-SEC football honors

Arkansas guard Josh Braun and defensive end Landon Jackson were each named All-SEC by the league’s media on Monday.

Braun was in his first season at Arkansas after transferring from Florida where he was a part-time starter. He fit into the starting lineup quickly with the Razorbacks, who needed plenty of offensive line help.

The group gave up a school-record 47 sacks and the team ran for its fewest yards per game since 2012. Less was on Braun than anyone else, though, as his pass protection grade checked out at 79.0, per Pro Football Focus.

Jackson was a legitimate disruptive force on Arkansas’ front. He had 6 1/2 sacks and 13 1/2 tackles for-loss, both ranking inside the Top 10 in the SEC. The TFL mark was actually tied for third among all Southeastern Conference players.

Both were tabbed to the All-SEC second-team and both could return to Arkansas in 2024. Braun seems more likely, as Jackson is expected to be an NFL pick were he to enter the draft. However, reports indicated last week that Jackson was leaning toward returning to Fayetteville.

