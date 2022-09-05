Two Arkansas defenders earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Bumper Pool picked up Saturday right where he left off last season. Jordan Domineck’s first game at Arkansas was a boon, too.

Each of their efforts were enough to earn them SEC Player of the Week honors from the league after Week 1.

Pool, who led the SEC in tackles last year and was tied for 10th in FBS, had 13 stops, including one for-loss in Arkansas’ 31-24 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. It was his 18th career double-digit-tackle game in 27 starts.

Domineck, a transfer from Georgia Tech, didn’t start for the Razorbacks. But in a sign of the Hogs’ new depth up front, he played plenty of snaps. None were bigger than his strip-sack of quarterback Ben Bryant that he recovered on the 37. Arkansas scored two plays later for a two-touchdown lead.

Arkansas hosts South Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. to open SEC play.

