Two area Division I baseball players redshirting during the 2024 season

Apr. 23—ROCHESTER — Two Division I baseball players from the area, who play in the Big Ten Conference, are redshirting during the 2024 season.

Ian Regal of Rochester is a member of the University of Nebraska baseball team. The 2023 Mayo grad is redshirting this year as a true freshman.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Regal is a left-handed pitcher. As a senior at Mayo, Regal posted a 6-1 record with a 3.25 ERA. He struck out 62 in 41 innings. Regal was also a strong hitter at Mayo, batting .333 as a senior with five home runs, a 1.006 OPS and 30 RBIs.

Nebraska is currently 24-12, 7-4 in the Big Ten Conference. The Cornhuskers play at the University of Minnesota at 2 p.m. on May 4 and at 1 p.m. on May 5.

— —

Hayfield's Easton Fritcher, who plays baseball at the University of Minnesota, is also redshirting this spring after playing as a reserve as a true freshman in 2023.

The Gophers are currently 15-17, 3-5 in the Big Ten Conference.

Easton is a sophomore outfielder. The left-handed hitting and throwing Easton appeared in 10 games and made two starts for Minnesota as a true freshman last spring. He batted .200 (2-for-10) with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Fritcher played parts of the 2022 and '23 summer with the Mankato MoonDogs of the Northwoods League.

— —

Rochester's Logan Milene is a senior for the Eastern Michigan University baseball team. Milene is in his second season playing at the Division I school after playing two years of junior college ball at North Iowa Area Community College.

Milene is a left-handed hitting backup utility player for Eastern Michigan. He has appeared in 14 games and made one start. In 18 at-bats, he is batting .111 with two RBIs.

As a junior at Eastern Michigan, Milene appeared in 25 games and made 14 starts. He batted .240 (12-for-50) with four doubles, four RBIs and an OPS of .691.

— —

Mankato's Kong Kong, a former men's basketball player at Rochester Community and Technical College, was a member of the Oklahoma City Blue team which recently won the G League championship.

The Blue are an affiliate of the Oklahoma City Thunder of the NBA.

Kong is a 6-foot-6 forward. The 23-year-old was an All-American when he played at RCTC and he then played at Division II Kentucky State University.

Kong, in his first rookie season in the G League, appeared in seven games as a reserve for the Oklahoma City Blue and he averaged 1.4 points per game.

— —

Rochester's Matt Strom competed in the Division III NCAA Championships as a member of the Gustavus Adolphus College men's swimming and diving team.

Strom, a Century grad, was a national qualifiers in two individual events, the 100- and 200-yard backstroke.

Strom, a senior, is the Gustavus record holder in the 100 backstroke. He went into NCAA Championships seeded 31st in the event. He moved up two notches as he placed 29th overall with a time of 50.21.

Strom capped off his Gustavus career by placing 26th in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:50.64.

"Nationals has been a really exciting opportunity and an absolute blast," Strom said in a release.

Following the season, Strom was named to the Academic All-District team.

