Two American cyclists vying for spots in Paris

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — To qualify for the Olympic Games in mountain biking, it’s all about points.

The top eight countries on May 26 will qualify their top two cyclists and KNWA/FOX24’s Alyssa Orange caught up with the two Americans who hope to be on that list.

“I love riding with my friends. I love going fast. I love the places it takes me all over the world we get to ride,” Riley Amos said.

As the sport of mountain biking grows in the United States, riders Chris Blevins and Riley Amos are hoping to grow the American footprint around the world.

“I grew up in Durango, Colorado, which is the site of the first mountain bike world championships ever in 1990, and really kind of a Mecca for male biking. So I was really lucky to have a good community there and be on a bike from a young age,” Chris Blevins said.

Blevins was the only American competitor during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“It was a unique experience, you know, in a COVID year, kind of felt like a mound bike summer camp. But it was an honor, obviously. You know, for any athlete, it’s it’s the biggest thing you can dream of,” Blevins said.

Finishing 14th in his first appearance, he has his sights set on the podium.

“Every athlete’s goal is to get a medal first. So I got to get there and then be the best I can possibly be, which at the furthest edges of that, it takes. It takes everything,” Blevins said.

He’s hoping he’s not the only rider wearing the U.S. flag this time around.

“It’s a pretty cool place because it kind of brings mountain bike to the biggest stage of the sport, you know, with some of the bigger sports out there that, you know, somebody might not know anything about mountain biking, but get to watch it on the Olympics,” Amos said.

Amos, like Blevins, grew up in Durango.

“I think my dad first kind of taught me how to ride a bike when I was probably five, six years old. Um, I didn’t really get into racing until maybe like, 14, 15 years old,” Amos said.

Less than a decade later, he’s on the cusp of helping the U.S. make history.

“First time potentially in a long time to bring two U.S. riders for the Olympics and for me, it’s still a young under 23 rider. If we get that two spots, that hopefully means that I get to go,” Amos said. “So it means a lot to me and it means a lot to the country, to hopefully bring two guys to represent our sport.”

Two riders, two spots, Two goals.

Get to Paris and continue to grow the sport for the younger generations.

“It’s for anybody. It’s for people trying to go to the Olympics and it’s for people just riding for fun on their local trails,” Amos said.

The mountain bike course at this year’s games is southwest of Paris near Versailles.

