Two Alabama players are top-10 picks in 2024 NFL mock draft

Alabama football and the first round of an NFL draft is just the perfect match. It seems like a tradition at this point that multiple Crimson Tide players will have their names called on the first night of the draft. In the latest 2024 mock, there will be multiple inside the top-10 picks.

Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network recently shared a full first-round mock. At No. 4, the Atlanta Falcons select Dallas Turner, EDGE; and at No. 10, the Chicago Bears choose defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Though Miller acknowledges that Turner isn’t as widely talked about like Will Anderson Jr., he recognizes the talent Turner possesses.

“Dallas Turner doesn’t enter 2023 with the kind of fanfare Will Anderson did, but that doesn’t make him a scrub,” writes Miller. “Turner fits neatly into the modern mold of an NFL pass rusher. The league is changing. More teams are leaning toward deploying 50 fronts with three down linemen and two versatile outside linebackers. Turner is exactly that kind of player.”

As for McKinstry, Miller argues that he is the best player available on the defensive side of the ball, which the Bears are in desperate need of bolstering.

“It doesn’t get much simpler than the Bears’ two first-round picks in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft,” writes Miller. “Just take a gander at their defensive depth chart. It shouldn’t surprise a soul that after spending significant money to improve the situation surrounding Justin Fields, they’d need to do the same next offseason on the other side of the ball.”

It is also worth noting that Crimson Tide offensive tackle J.C. Latham is projected to land at No. 17 to the Los Angeles Charges in Miller’s mock draft.

There’s almost a full year until the 2024 draft, but Miller’s analysis seems to be spot-on with not only the players but their projected landing spots, as well. The 2023 college football season will serve as an opportunity for fans and teams to see these Alabama stars perform at a high level and get a glimpse at what they might be able to do in the NFL.

