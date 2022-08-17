Wild stat proves Alabama’s dominance in the NFL

AFP

Social media posts appear to downplay the damage climate change can cause coral reefs by comparing two tweets -- one from 2014 about scientists' predictions that warming oceans would harm Australia's Great Barrier Reef, and one from 2022 about a rebound in coral growth there. However, the comparison is misleading. Scientists say that despite an increase in coral at the vast UNESCO heritage site, it remains at risk of cyclone damage, extinction of rare species and bleaching as a result of warming