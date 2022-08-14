Which two Alabama players are poised to have a breakout season in 2022?

Alabama’s season is set to begin in just a few weeks when the Crimson Tide takes on Utah State at home. The 2022 roster returns Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and defensive standout Will Anderson Jr. off the edge.

Plenty of new names joined the program over the offseason via the transfer portal and will have an instant impact on the field. Others that will likely affect the program are young players that are being elevated to a starting role in 2022.

Athlon Sports put together a list of 50 players that are poised to have breakout seasons in 2022 and explained why. Two of those players are current members of the Crimson Tide.

Here’s who they are and why 2022 will be their year.

First … Jermaine Burton

Jermaine Burton, WR

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

“Bryce Young needs new weapons to emerge with John Metchie III and Jameson Williams departing Tuscaloosa. Burton transferred to Alabama after catching 53 passes for 901 yards and eight scores in two years at Georgia. He’s primed to become the go-to receiver for Young. Sophomore Ja’Corey Brooks is also another name to watch.”

Next … Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner, LB

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

“With Will Anderson Jr. on one side, and Turner emerging on the other, good luck to opposing offensive lines trying to block the Alabama pass rush in 2022. Turner – a five-star prospect in the ’21 class – came on strong last fall by recording nine tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks after November.”

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire