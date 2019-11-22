Take Two: Can Alabama lure Auburn commit Javion Cohen?

Gipljn1gted17mxvmpbo

THE STORYLINE

Javion Cohen is expected at Alabama this weekend. The four-star offensive tackle is also planning an official visit to Tuscaloosa in December. He’s been to campus before.

The only thing is, he’s committed to Auburn.

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout who’s rated as the ninth-best prospect in the Alabama state rankings seems torn between his commitment to the Tigers and the aggressive recruiting pitch Alabama is giving him weeks before the Early Signing Period.

Cohen, who had been committed to South Carolina for less than a month in the spring, is going to have some serious thinking to do in the coming weeks.

Auburn has had his commitment since June 1. He’s been on campus numerous times and was expected last weekend for its thrilling matchup against Georgia. But Alabama is pushing hard, and Cohen seems very open to the idea of playing for the Crimson Tide.

In the end, will Cohen stick with Auburn or is Alabama too intriguing to turn down?

FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

“Alabama is definitely picking up more steam. We’ve been doing this long enough to know that when a kid goes quiet it usually means there is some smoke. Does that mean it happens? It will be a tough decision for him in the end. He’s going to take an official to Alabama in December, and he was there recently for another game.

"Offensive line is still a big need for Alabama in this class and the Tide don’t have a lot of options out there right now. Cohen is a priority. Right now, I’d say it’s 50-50, but there is some momentum with Alabama behind the scenes.”

