Take Two: Will it be Alabama or LSU for five-star Rakim Jarrett?

Vfh9zsfqyutbjerg40az

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

*****

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

TAKE TWO: Does Alabama lead for Gilbert? | Has Florida taken the lead for Darnell Washington?

*****

THE STORYLINE

Rakim Jarrett has been committed to LSU since late April and the Tigers’ offense is playing phenomenally well this season, but a recent tweet by the five-star receiver perked up a lot of interest in recent days.

That’s because the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s standout and third-best receiver in the class has scheduled an official visit to Alabama later this month when the Crimson Tide host Arkansas.

Alabama has arguably the best receiving corps in the country led by Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith and Henry Ruggs, three fast and elusive players much like Jarrett. Even more compelling is that the Crimson Tide could be losing those guys to the NFL soon.

That could mean immediate playing time for Jarrett even if Alabama has an impressive haul of wide receivers coming in the 2020 class with commitments from four-stars Thaiu Jones-Bell, Javon Baker and Traeshon Holden along with a recent commitment from high four-star QB Bryce Young, who flipped from USC.

When Alabama pushes for a prospect, the Crimson Tide can make a compelling case. But LSU’s offense is playing perhaps better than any in the country right now. Maryland, Tennessee and possibly others are trying to keep pace as well.

Story continues

Does Jarrett stick with LSU or is Alabama a legitimate threat to flip the five-star receiver?

FIRST TAKE: ANDREW BONE, BAMAINSIDER.COM

“There is legit interest there. Alabama has the best wide receiver corps in the country right now and there’s a good chance they’re going to lose all three of those guys. They have a really good wide receiver class right now, but they’re still trying to add one more guy to the mix.

“Alabama went and saw Jarrett play a few weeks ago and they’ve been really impressed with what they’ve seen so far this season. They’ve really stepped up their recruiting efforts with him and Alabama has done a tremendous job recruiting the whole DMV area over the last several years. They have a chance to potentially flip him. He’s going to visit and they’ll see where things stand after that visit. Just getting him on campus is a big deal and he’s someone Alabama is going to be pushing for.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM

“Alabama has a shot. Alabama always has a shot. You look at how well the LSU offense is playing, but Alabama’s offense is playing equally well and the receivers they have are amazing. They’re going to lose a few of those guys early to the NFL so there’s an opportunity to come and play early and they’ve shown they will play kids early.



“Again, I wouldn’t count out Maryland just because of the situation close to home. Right now, I would lean toward LSU keeping him, but Alabama is always dangerous.”

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM



Read More