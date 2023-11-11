Two Alabama football defensive starters out, receiver sick for Kentucky game

LEXINGTON, Ky. − No. 8 Alabama football will be trying to beat Kentucky and clinch the SEC West without two top defenders. And a few receivers could be out, too.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson and safety Jaylen Key are out, Nick Saban told CTSN pregame.

Meanwhile starting receiver Jermaine Burton is sick, Saban said, while Ja'Corey Brooks has a shoulder injury.

Lawson sustained an ankle injury vs. LSU a week ago, and Key left the game with a quad injury in the first half. Nick Saban deemed them questionable heading into the week.

“They haven’t been able to practice much this week, so very questionable for this game,” Saban said Thursday. “Hopefully, we can get them back in the near future. So it’s going to be an opportunity for some other guys to step up on our team in this particular game.”

Lawson enters the Kentucky game second on the team with 52 total tackles. Key is third with 46 total tackles.

Burton has caught 26 passes for 537 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

Jihaad Campbell and Trez Marshall will likely man in the inside linebacker spot without Lawson. At safety, Kristian Story and DeVonta Smith are listed as Key's backups.

