Two of Alabama’s DBs placed on the pre-season Lott Trophy watch list

Of all of the position groups on the Alabama football team, none is stronger than the defensive back room. Malachi Moore and Kool-Aid McKinstry are the focal points, but Caleb Downs is a true freshman to keep your eyes on as many believe he is going to be a superstar.

With so much time until the season starts, we don’t know who will truly end up earning starting jobs, but guys like Trey Amos, Earl Little, Terrion Arnold Jaylen Key, and Tony Mitchell are all trying to find their own ways of getting snaps.

By running the ball and having a strong defense, you can control the pace of the game a little more and I think Saban wants to get away from being in those 50 points shoot-outs as he has the last few seasons. It helps a lot when you have guys like Moore and McKinstry leading your defense. McKinstry is already widely viewed as a top-ten pick in the 2024 NFL draft while Moore is a crazy talented guy who will have to play himself into being a day-one selection next year.

Both Moore and McKinstry have been placed on the preseason watch list for the Lott Trophy in 2023. The Lott Impact Trophy is annually awarded to colleges football’s defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is simply just an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. Will Anderson, their former teammate, was the winner in 2022.

