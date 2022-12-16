Two Alabama commits ranked atop latest top JUCO recruits list

On3 recently released a top-10 list of the top junior college recruits in the country. The top two spots were filled by Alabama commits Malik Benson and Justin Jefferson. Benson was listed as the No. 1 junior college player in the country while Jefferson was listed as No. 2.

As for Benson, he was recently listed as a four-star recruit but was listed as a five-star in the latest rankings. The Kansas native spent the past two seasons at Hutchinson Community College. He hauled in 102 receptions for 2,206 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns as a Blue Dragon.

Benson recently played in the Junior College National Championship against Iowa Western Community College. Unfortunately, his team did lose. However, he was able to record five receptions for 54 receiving yards.

On the other hand, Jefferson is listed as a four-star recruit. In two seasons at Pearl River Community College, he tallied 139 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and five sacks. The Tennessee native is an intriguing commit for the Alabama recruiting class with linebacker Henry To’oTo’o and Jaylen Moody likely leaving for the NFL. He could come in and make an instant impact a season from now.

The two are set to be early enrollees and sign on early National Signing Day next week.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruiting news.

List

College Wire Mock Draft 1.0: Breaking down every first-round pick

List

TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER: Live updates of Alabama players in the portal

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire