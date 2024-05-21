Two Alabama Baseball freshman receive All-SEC honors
Two Alabama Crimson Tide freshmen received All-SEC honors on Monday. Shortstop Justin Lebron and left-handed pitcher Zane Adams were named to the All-Freshman Team. Lebron received first-team and all-defensive honors as well.
Both Lebron and Adams have been key contributing members of the Alabama baseball program this season. Lebron, a Florida native, has amassed a .340 batting average to go along with 11 home runs and 34 runs batted in.
Adams, a Texas native, has stepped in for the Crimson Tide in light of multiple injuries on the mound. Adams holds a 4-5 record with a 5.37 earned run average. He has been Alabama’s Game 2 starter in conference play. Rob Vaughn and the Alabama coaching staff found two gems that will continue to have successful careers in Tuscaloosa moving forward.
💠 Tide ❌ All-SEC Honors 💠https://t.co/7DOZntbaQa#RollTide || #SECBSB pic.twitter.com/9HDL8wze10
— Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) May 20, 2024
